° MacPlus Software has updated DockView, a utility that adds a preview of the windows of the selected application in the macOS Dock. This version includes critical fixes for issues that were appearing in the final release of macOS Tahoe.

° LambdaTest, the GenAI-native quality engineering platform, has announced the availability of the iPhone 17 Series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air, on its Real Devices Platform.

° Fortis, which specializes in embedded payments and commerce technology, today announced support for Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, allowing software providers to enable their business customers to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments through their iOS apps using only an iPhone, with no additional hardware required.

° Alipay+, a global wallet gateway under Ant International, supports Kakao Pay, a South Korean mobile wallet, in launching NFC (Near-Field Communication) payment for overseas transactions, through its partnership with Mastercard. Kakao Pay becomes one of the first Alipay+ mobile payment partners to introduce the “tap-to-pay” experiences when its users travel abroad.

° The Android version of Apple Music has been updated to be more in line with the iOS 26 counterpart, with version 5.0 now adding song pinning and lyric translation to the streaming music app.

° WhatsApp has announced the rollout of its new translation feature, allowing users to translate messages into their preferred language directly within the app.

° Algoriddim’s djay apps for Mac and Windows have been updated, bringing Spotify integration to the popular DJ software. Subscribers to Spotify Premium can now access Spotify’s entire music catalog from within the djay app, including their own libraries and playlists as well as Spotify’s curated editorial playlists.

° Signeasy, an eSignature and contract management platform, has rolled out its iOS 26 update, that’s “powered by Apple Intelligence and Apple’s Liquid Glass Design.”

° Proton launched an update to its Mail app for iOS and Android, introducing a completely rebuilt interface alongside a new offline mode that lets users read, write, and organize emails without an internet connection.

° JumpCloud Inc. has announced the launch of JumpCloud Asset Management. The new solution provides IT teams with a simple way to automatically track, manage, and report on all IT assets. Organizations can move past manual spreadsheets and different point solutions. They can create one source of truth for all hardware assets, from procurement to retirement.

