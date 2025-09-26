Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The European Commission asked for comments on the Digital Markets Act and got plenty from Apple, but the knee-jerk response to Apple’s filing by the EU shows this isn’t going to have a good end for consumers.

° From 9to5Mac: A new study says there has been a dramatic rise in the number of fraudulent mobile apps on both iOS and Android. Many of these appear to have been either generated with, or powered by, AI tools.

° From MacRumors: Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan this week to celebrate the reopening of Apple Ginza in Tokyo on Friday.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live panel debates Xiaomi’s iPhone-inspired 17 Pro design featuring a rear display, questioning its practicality compared to foldables and Apple’s existing solutions like the Apple Watch and Dynamic Island.

