The Financial Times — as noted by AppleInsider — reports that a Chinese labor organization has again accused Apple of allowing long hours, discrimination, and delayed pay at Foxconn’s main iPhone factory.

“Despite Apple’s repeated pledges to improve conditions over the past decade, our investigation finds that core labor issues remain,” said Li Qiang, founder of China Labor Watch (CLW). “Apple’s supply chain continues to depend on a vast, disposable workforce.”

As AppleInsider notes, Apple doesn’t control the factories run by Foxconn and others, but as a major customer of them, it claims to require good working conditions for staff. Nonetheless, the tech giant has regularly been accused of allowing poor conditions for factory workers, particularly by the China Labor Watch (CLW) organization.

The CLW is a non-profit advocacy group that investigates conditions in Chinese factories. Its tiff with Apple goes back as far as 2019 (at least) when it said the Foxconn violated a labor rule by using too many temporary staff.

