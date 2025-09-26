Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “The Hunt” (“Traqués”), formerly known as “A l’ombre des forêts.”

It’s an upcoming French-language thriller from César Award-nominated creator and director Cédric Anger (“Next Time I’ll Aim for the Heart”) and executive producers Isabelle Degeorges, Clémentine Vaudaux, Alexis Barqueiro and Sidonie Dumas for Gaumont (“Lupin,” “Becoming Karl Lagerfeld,” “Totems”). The chilling drama stars Cannes Best Actor and three-time César Award winner Benoît Magimel (“Pacifiction,” “De son vivant”) and two-time César Award winner Mélanie Laurent (“Inglourious Basterds,” “Wingwomen”).

“The Hunt” (“Traqués”) will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on December 3, 2025, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Wednesday through December 31, 2025.

Here’s how the series is described: Franck (Magimel) and his longtime friends enjoy spending their weekends hunting together, but one Sunday, they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck’s friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep the event a secret. Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife, Krystel (Laurent), but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge.

In addition to Magimel and Laurent, “The Hunt” (“Traqués”) stars Damien Bonnard, Manuel Guillot, Cédric Appietto, Angelyna Danabe Mignot, Paul Beaurepaire, Yann Goven, Sarah Pachoud and Patrick de Vallette.

“The Hunt” (“Traqués”) is created and directed by Anger. The series is produced by the studio Gaumont, and executive produced by Degeorges, Vaudaux, Barqueiro and Dumas through Gaumont.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related