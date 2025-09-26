Apple has filed a motion to dismiss the class action lawsuit regarding delayed Apple Intelligence features, reports 9to5Mac.

In its filing, Apple argues the lawsuit should be thrown out because it rests on “complaints about the timing” of just two Siri-related features: Siri Personal Context Awareness and Siri In-App Actions. The company emphasizes that the features were delayed to “meet Apple’s high quality standards” and that the delay of two features cannot support the “sweeping claims” made in the lawsuit, according to 9to5Mac.

In fact, there have been several lawsuits reading the delay of Apple Intelligence. At least four such lawsuits have been filed. On March 7, Apple announced that it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. Specifically, Apple said that certain features initially announced in June 2024, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, will now be released sometime in “the coming year.”

