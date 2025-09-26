Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Vena has launched its newest lineup of protective wallet cases: the vCommute and vCommuteX for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air series. They’re available for purchase on VenaProducts.com.

° SP Connect has released its new and upgraded SP Phone Case, available in tandem with the launch of the all-new Apple iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max.

° LISEN has rolled out four new power banks. They are fully compatible with all iPhone 17 models, match scenarios like daily commutes, travel and multi-device use, and offer users “easy-to-use, reliable-when-it-counts” charging solutions.

° ESR has introduced the latest lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories for the iPhone 17 series. They feature high-speed wireless chargers powered by CryoBoost active phone cooling technology and Find My–enabled magnetic wallets.

° Screen Skinz has announced its full product portfolio of officially licensed designs is available for the iPhone 17 series. Through a patented process, Screen Skinz etches artwork like team logos and characters on premium tempered glass, turning your screen into a canvas of self expression.

° Zagg has released the Pro Keys Connect, a new keyboard case for the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

° ADATA has launched two military-grade external solid-state drives: the SD820 and SC735. Both products feature USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 and USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces for high-speed transfers, drop resistance, and portability.

° JOYROOM has unveiled the JR-PR1 22.5W Retractable Power Bank, which sports a 70cm retractable cable, allowing users to keep the power bank in a pocket or bag while holding only their phone for effortless, hands-free comfort.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related