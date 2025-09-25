Global virtual reality (VR) headset shipments fell 14% year-over-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of the yearamid continued weakness in consumer demand, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Global XR (AR/VR) Headset Model Shipments Tracker.

The competitive landscape has remained relatively stable, with few new product launches from major manufacturers, notes the research group. Meta maintained its clear leadership, holding roughly 80% market share in H1 2025, while sales of the Apple Vision Pr remained flat.

However, Counterpoint says global shipments of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses grew 50% YoY in H1 2025, which bodes well when/if Apple releases its own smart glasses. In an X post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple would release its own “smart glasses” in 2027. These will have a design more like traditional eyewear than the Apple Vision Pro.

Kuo says Apple will ship 3-5 million units or more of the device. He says core features will include audio playback, camera, video recording, and AI environmental sensing. Kue also thinks that Apple will offer multiple material options for frames and temples, with Apple actively testing 3D printing technology for production.

