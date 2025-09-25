The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has announced a collaboration with Apple to equip coaching staffs across all 13 member institutions with iPad technology integrated with DVSport’s in-game video replay software during the 2025-26 season.

The MAC is equipping its programs with Apple’s iPad Pro with M4 and iPad Air with M3 models.

The MAC becomes the first conference outside the Power 4 to collaborate directly with Apple to bring iPad technology paired with DVSport software to sidelines, embracing modern, joint hardware-software solutions that enhance in-game strategy.

This initiative strengthens coaching and in-game adaptability, equipping teams to make faster, more informed decisions while helping student-athletes visualize adjustments in real-time, according to MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher.

“This milestone underscores the MAC’s commitment to competitive excellence and its belief in advancing the game through smart, tech-forward investments,” he added. “By adopting these tools, the MAC continues to ensure its programs are well-positioned to thrive in today’s evolving college football landscape. Our priority is to provide coaches and student-athletes with the tools they need to be successful.

Steinbrecher said that “real-time access to video delivers immediate insights, sharpens decision-making, and enhances performance. This collaboration with Apple equips our programs with the resources necessary to compete at the highest level, he added.

About the Mid-American Conference (MAC)

The Mid-American Conference office is based in Cleveland, Ohio as the Conference office serves 13 full-time members and offers championships in 23 sports.

Founded in 1946, the Mid-American Conference is an NCAA Division I, 13-member conference that sponsors 23 championships and is one of ten members of the Football Bowl Subdivison (FBS). With total enrollment of nearly 300,000 students, the league represents institutions of higher learning in six states –Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Ohio.

