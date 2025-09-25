Logitech has announced the US$99 Signature Slim Solar+ K980 keyboard, a slim wireless keyboard for the Mac. According to the folks at Logitech, these are the key features:

At the core of Signature Slim Solar+ is the proprietary Logi LightCharge technology, a unique power system that combines a light-absorbing strip, a long-lasting battery built to last up to 10 years, and energy-efficient design for reliable, cable-free use.

Thoughtfully crafted design: The slim, low-profile form creates a clean, minimalist desk setup that reduces visual clutter and complements modern laptops, monitors, and peripherals, bringing a sense of order and style to any workspace.

Comfortable, familiar typing experience: The keyboard features a laptop-style feel, Scissor-switch keys, and a full-size layout with a number pad.

Multi-device, multi-OS compatibility: It works seamlessly across operating systems with a multi-OS layout, and allows users to switch typing between up to three devices; your work computer, home laptop, tablet, or phone, using Easy-Switch keys.

Customizable through Logi Options+: With the Logi Options+ App, users can personalize their keyboard experience, assigning Smart Actions to automate common tasks, or using the AI Launch Key to instantly access preferred tools like Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT.

