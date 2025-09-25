The European Union has rejected a call by Apple to scrap its landmark digital competition law — the Digital Markets Act —dismissing the US giant’s claims that the rules put users’ security at risk, reports France 24.

“The DMA requires Apple to make certain features work on non-Apple products and apps before we can share them with our users. Unfortunately, that requires a lot of engineering work, and it’s caused us to delay some new features in the EU,” Apple said.

In a formal submission to the European Commission as part of a consultation on the law, Apple said: “The DMA should be repealed while a more appropriate fit for purpose legislative instrument is put in place.”

Responding to Apple’s demand, the commission said it had “absolutely no intention” to abandon the law.

“Apple has simply contested every little bit of the DMA since its entry into application,” EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier told France 24 He said the commission was “not surprised” by the tech giant’s move.

