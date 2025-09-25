Apple TV+’s ‘Women in Blue” has been nominated for a International Emmy Award.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences unveiled a total of 64 nominees across 16 categories, with a record 26 countries represented, the organization said. This year’s winner’s will be announced November 24 during a ceremony in New York City.You can find the complete list of nominees here.

“Women in Blue” is nominated for best drama series.

About ‘Women in Blue’ (‘Las Azules’)

The Spanish-language crime series has been renewed for a second season. The first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

In the second season Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori will reprise her lead role as María alongside stars Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado. Featuring an entirely Latin American cast, the eight-episode second season of “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is now in production.

Here’s how season two is described: Set in 1971 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) season two continues the story of four women who defied the ultraconservative norms of the time by becoming Mexico’s first female police force. Now promoted to lieutenant, María (Mori) finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth when the murder of a young university student is followed by more casualties and reveals a deeper conspiracy. As the killings grow bolder and the lines between perpetrator, victim and avenger begin to blur, María, Ángeles (Sariñana), Gabina (Rasgado) and Valentina (Téllez) are drawn into a maze of buried secrets and painful reckonings.

“Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi. Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss, Erica Sánchez Su and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar serve as executive producers. The series is produced by International Emmy Award-winning Lemon Studios.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related