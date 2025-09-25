Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the new documentary series “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars.”

It’s executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global and premieres globally on Friday, October 10. The eight-part series, hosted by Jesse Burgess, food expert and co-founder of the global food and travel platform Topjaw, takes viewers inside the emotionally charged, high-stakes world of fine dining — capturing the pressure and ambition that define the road to Michelin recognition.

Here’s how the documentary series is described: “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” travels to some of the most compelling culinary destinations on Earth. Across eight episodes, the series visits restaurants in New York (Coqodaq, The Musket Room, Nōksu), Chicago (Cariño, Esmé, Feld), the Nordics (Aure, Jordnær, Knystaforsen), the U.K. (Caractère, House, Wilsons), Mexico (Em, Máximo), Italy (Agriturismo Ferdy, Kresios) and California (Harbor House, Pasjoli, Pasta|Bar). At each stop, chefs open their doors and their kitchens as they chase their first, second or even third Michelin star.

With unprecedented access to Michelin — including rare, on-the-record interviews with anonymous inspectors — the series delivers a chef’s-eye view of one of the culinary world’s most elusive honors, and the human stories behind the pursuit of perfection.

