Apple has opened a new store in the United Arab Emirates, at the Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

“We’re thrilled to open Apple Al Jimi Mall, our first store in Al Ain, just in time for the arrival of the latest iPhone generation — our most innovative lineup ever,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People. “Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple Retail, and our team members can’t wait to help customers from across the Garden City and beyond discover and experience all of Apple’s products, including the latest iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3.”

Apple Al Jimi Mall joins Apple Yas Mall and Apple Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, and Apple Dubai Mall and Apple Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Apple Al Jimi Mall is open daily from 10 a.m.

