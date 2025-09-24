Intel has been trying to secure an investment from Apple as part of its comeback strategy, according to Bloomberg.

The report says that the companies “ have discussed how to work more closely together,” although no agreement is in sight.

From Bloomberg: Intel Corp. has approached Apple Inc. about securing an investment in the ailing chipmaker, according to people familiar with the matter, part of efforts to bolster a business that’s now partially owned by the US government.

Apple and Intel also have discussed how to work more closely together, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the deliberations are private. The talks have been early-stage and may not lead to an agreement, the people said.

It makes no sense to the Sellers Research Group (that’s me) for Apple to invest in Intel. After all, our favorite tech company ditched Intel by transitioning all Macs from Intel processors to its own Apple silicon chips, which are based on ARM technology and began with the M1 chip in 2020.

This move gave Apple greater control over its hardware and software integration, leading to improved performance, efficiency, and the ability to run iPhone and iPad apps on Macs.

So why in the world would Apple want to invest in Intel?

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing range

Like this: Like Loading...

Related