Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Digital ID, the iOS 26 feature that lets U.S. passport holders add their passports to the Wallet app, is coming later in 2025.

° From AppleInsider: The European Union is preparing to look into whether Apple and other major tech companies are doing enough to prevent online financial fraud.

° From 9to5Mac: A new supply chain report suggests that Apple could bring the same advanced display technology to two of its devices in 2027: the 20th anniversary iPhone and a “Vision Air.”

° From The MacObserver: Scammers now use SMS blasters that mimic cell towers, bypass carrier filters, and push phishing texts directly to phones within range.

° From Trendforce: According to Chinese media outlet Mydrivers, citing The Information, OpenAI has reportedly reached a strategic partnership with Chinese Apple device assembler Luxshare to jointly develop a groundbreaking consumer AI device.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, David Ginsburg continues the conversation on Apple in the enterprise, focusing on iPads as primary work devices, the balance between cost and usability, and how apps like Teams and Zoom perform.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related