According to MacRumors, iOS 26 breaks the search functionality in the Calendar app for some iPhone users, according to comments from affected users across the Apple Support Community, Reddit, X, Facebook, and other online discussion platforms.

Those experiencing the issue say efforts to search for an existing calendar event turn up no results.The glitch isn’t affecting everyone. For example, I’m not experiencing any issues on my iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, Apple’s support representatives have informed customers that the company is aware of the issue and will be implementing a fix in a future software update.

