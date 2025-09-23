I like Apple’s Liquid Glass design for its operating system updates, but, apparently, not everyone does.

New research from cloud-based call center MightyCall reveals searches for “how to downgrade iOS 26 to 18” have jumped 572% compared to last week, while general searches for “how to downgrade iOS” have surged 335%.

The Liquid Design update brings a redesigned user interface, performance tweaks, and AI-powered Siri features integrated with ChatGPT. But, according to MightyCall, “early reports point to bugs, faster battery drain, and compatibility issues with some apps, pushing many users to reconsider the upgrade.” However, I’ve faced no issues with the design on my Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

With Apple expected to release patches in the coming weeks, those eager for the new AI tools may find the upgrade worth it, according to Nick Kalinin, product manager of MightyCall, commented on the findings. But for risk-averse users, patience could prove the smarter move, he adds.

Methodology

For the report MightyCall analyzed search interest using Glimpse, tracking worldwide searches for the keywords “how to downgrade iOS 26 to 18” and “how to downgrade iOS” in the past 30 days. Data was collected on September 18, 2025.

