Paperlike has introduced Paperlike 3, featuring the patent-pending Butterfly Application System that eliminates the need for separate alignment tools while creating a contamination-free environment during installation.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on plastic alignment frames and expose both the adhesive and screen surface to dust, the Butterfly System creates what Paperlike calls a “Clean Room Effect” — a sealed, four-layer installation environment that captures dust particles and guides perfect placement in one seamless motion.

Built on the company’s signature Nanodots surface technology, Paperlike 3 delivers the precise tactile feedback that transforms digital handwriting and sketching, according to Jan Sapper, founder and CEO of Paperlike. The surface texture provides the natural resistance of paper while protecting Apple Pencil tips from wear, giving creators and professionals the authentic writing experience they’ve been missing on glass screens, he adds.

Sapper says that the key features of Paperlike 3 are as follows:

True Paper-Feel: Nanodots deliver controlled friction for more precise writing and drawing. Our Swiss-made, German-engineered micro-texture technology preserves the signature paper feel loved by creators worldwide and refined over multiple generations.

Nanodots deliver controlled friction for more precise writing and drawing. Our Swiss-made, German-engineered micro-texture technology preserves the signature paper feel loved by creators worldwide and refined over multiple generations. Ultra-responsive: Engineered to stay below Apple’s maximum screen protector thickness (<0.095 mm), Paperlike 3 lets your Apple Pencil respond just like it would on a bare screen.

Engineered to stay below Apple’s maximum screen protector thickness (<0.095 mm), Paperlike 3 lets your Apple Pencil respond just like it would on a bare screen. Protects your Pencil Tips: Fine-tuned through years of testing and user feedback to strike the perfect balance between friction and smoothness, Paperlike 3 delivers the paper-feel you need for control, while being gentle on your Apple Pencil tip.

Fine-tuned through years of testing and user feedback to strike the perfect balance between friction and smoothness, Paperlike 3 delivers the paper-feel you need for control, while being gentle on your Apple Pencil tip. Easy, Clean, Dust-Free Application: The Butterfly Application System eliminates the three biggest causes of failed installs: dust bubbles, misalignment, and unclear instructions.

Paperlike 3, which includes two (2) screen protectors, a Multi-Purpose Helper tool, and wet wipes, will retail for US$49.99 and works with all current iPad models.

