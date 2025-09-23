Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple has stopped signing iOS 18.6.2, which means that if you’ve upgraded to iOS 26, you’re no longer able to downgrade to a version of iOS 18.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s decision to design its own chips has helped it exert more control over the capabilities of the iPhone 17 lineup. It will also help further its AI ambitions.

° From 9to5Mac: It’s time for iPhones to go eSIM-only worldwide.

° From The MacObserver: Apple’s iPhone Air proves its strength in JerryRigEverything’s bend and scratch tests, confirming Apple’s claims of its most durable iPhone yet.

° From Macworld: An iPhone Air teardown reveals Apple’s ultra-thin handset will be surprisingly easy to repair.

