Following the recent launch of the Apple Arcade exclusive NFL Retro Bowl ’26, the service adds another game for sports fans to enjoy this October: NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition.

Here’s how it’s described: Packed with fun new features and in-game graphics that look phenomenal across all Apple devices, this special edition of the fan-favorite series brings Arcade players right into the middle of the NBA action to build a championship team or compete in online games with their friends and family.

Dominate every era in an exciting new addition to the global hit franchise. In NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, NBA fans can build their own teams and relive the greatest eras in the league’s history with the new NBA Eras in The Association mode. Additional features include multiplayer games in MyCAREER mode and updated authentic rosters reflecting the latest moves.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

