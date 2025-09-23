Apple has quietly cancelled the release of “The Savant,” which was set to hit Apple TV+ this Friday, September 26, reports 9to5Mac.

The Jessica Chastain series no longer has a release date. Apple has pulled mentions of the show’s launch from its social media channels, and if you check in the TV app itself, it now simply says “coming at a later date.” The reason why the show has been pulled from the schedule is unclear.

The limited series stars and is executive produced by Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse”). Here’s how it’s described: The tense and high-stakes thriller follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

Alongside Chastain, “The Savant” also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related