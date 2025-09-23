Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine, part of BizClik, has published its “100 Companies Shaping 2025” report, an annual ranking that celebrates the organisations setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and resilience across procurement and supply chain. Apple ranks three on the list.

From multinational enterprises to pioneering regional specialists, the report “recognizes the businesses building agile, responsible, and digitally enabled supply chains in an era of global disruption and transformation.”

The top 10 companies on the list are: Walmart, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Toyota, Schneider Electric, Proctor & Gamble, PepsiCo, Uniliever, and Samsung.

“Procurement and supply chain leaders are no longer operating behind the scenes,” says Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine. “Today they sit at the heart of corporate strategy, shaping ESG progress, driving digital adoption, and enabling global resilience. With investor expectations, regulatory pressures, and technology innovation all intensifying, the 100 Companies Shaping 2025 provides a definitive look at who is driving change and how.”

