Apple has announced a new investment in the restoration and sustainable management of a working redwood forest in California, in collaboration with The Conservation Fund.

The forest project is part of the company’s expanded Restore Fund initiative, which is now invested in two dozen conservation and regenerative agriculture projects that span six continents.

“We’re thrilled to help protect California’s iconic coastal redwoods as part of our growing Restore Fund initiative,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Forests are one of the most powerful technologies we have for removing carbon from the atmosphere. Our global investments in nature are leveraging that technology while supporting communities, stimulating local economies, and enhancing biodiversity in ecosystems around the world.”

The Restore Fund initiative is designed to scale global investment in nature-based carbon removal. Since launching in 2021 with Goldman Sachs and Conservation International, Apple has expanded the initiative — first in 2023 with the addition of a new fund managed by Climate Asset Management, and again in 2025 with additional direct investments from Apple in nature-based projects in the U.S. and Latin America. Apple suppliers TSMC and Murata have also invested in the fund.

Apple’s investments in nature play an important role in the company’s ambitious Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade, according to Jackson. To get there, the company is working to reduce its global emissions by 75% compared to 2015, and has so far surpassed 60%, she adds.

In order to balance the remaining emissions, Apple is using credits from high-quality carbon removal projects, prioritizing nature-based solutions due to their scalability and numerous co-benefits. By 2030, the company and its suppliers are aiming to remove 9.6 million metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere each year through projects across the globe.

