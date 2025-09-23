Apple has announced the grand reopening of Apple Ginza on Friday, September 26, located in the Ginza district where Apple’s retail journey in Japan began more than two decades ago.

Opened in 2003 as Apple’s first store outside the U.S., Apple Ginza now returns in an all-new four-story design that brings together the best of Apple’s products, services, and experiences in one beautifully reimagined space, according to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People.

You can read more about the store here. Customers are encouraged to download a custom wallpaper, listen to a curated Apple Music Ginza playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions. Apple Ginza opens to customers Friday, September 26, at 10 a.m. JST.

