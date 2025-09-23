Apple has expanded Tap to Pay on iPhone to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Monaco, and Norway, enabling millions of merchants to use iPhone to accept in-person contactless payments.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept contactless payments through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later running the latest iOS version. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

No additional hardware is needed, so merchants can accept payments from wherever they do business. Tap to Pay on iPhone is available in the following countries and payment platforms starting today:

Estonia: SumUp and Revolut

Latvia: SumUp

Lithuania: SumUp and Revolut

Monaco: Adyen and BNP Paribas

Norway: Adyen, Nexi, PayPal, Stripe, SumUp, Surfboard Payments, and Viva.com

Tap to Pay on iPhone works with Apple Pay, as well as contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. Additionally, BankAxept is available in Norway with Surfboard Payments.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is now available in 43 countries and regions around the world.

