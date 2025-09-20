Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 15-19.

° Pre-order sales of Apple’s new iPhone 17 series have got off to a strong start in China, shattering previous records despite delays in the shipment of the iPhone Air.

° Robby Walker, the senior AI executive who previously oversaw Siri, is leaving Apple next month.

° Apple scores best-ever Emmy haul with 22 wins across “The Studio,” “Severance,” and “Slow Horses.”

° Apple may launch its smart glasses in late 2026 or early 2027 with limited features.

° iPhone smartphone sales in Europe grow 7% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025.

° iPad sales in India grow 41.1% annually as of the second quarter of 2025.

° Apple has released new features and capabilities across each of its software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

° Apple TV’s “Highest2Lowest” and “Foundation” make Reelgood’s lists of streaming movies and TV shows.

° Apple TV+ took home four awards from the Seoul International Drama Awards.

° US Mac sales grew 15.5% annually as of the second quarter of 2025.

° Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s first OLED MacBook Pro, set to enter mass production next year, will feature a touch screen.

° iPhone shipments in Latin America decline 10% annually during the first quarter of 2025.

° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a more affordable MacBook model powered by an iPhone processor will start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year.

° Apple may build a test production line for the rumored “iPhone Fold.”

° A new survey reveals that only 15% of users now believe macOS is free from malware, a sharp drop from 28% in 2023.

° Viewership for Apple TV+’s “The Studio” soars after its Emmy wins.

° Apple Original Films may roll out a sequel to “F1 The Movie.”

° We could see a tweaked Apple Vision Pro this year, another in 2026.

