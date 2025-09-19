Justin Theroux (“The Mosquito Coast”) and Darius Fraser (“Plainclothes”) have been tapped for roles opposite Jude Law and Andrew Garfield in “Wild Things.” Apple TV+’s limited series on Vegas showman-magicians Siegfried and Roy, reports Deadline.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on the Apple Original Podcast, Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, the series tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showman-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show.

Law stars as Siegfried and Garfield as Roy. Theroux will play Steve Wynn, who signed the duo to a five-year, $57.5 million deal to perform at his Mirage hotel. Fraser plays Toney Mitchell, an aspiring dancer who, while on the Las Vegas strip, worked his way into Siegfried & Roy’s show and inner circle.

