Twelve South has debuted a new collection of cases and watchbands that bring style for the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch SE3 and Apple Watch SE 3 Ultra.

Available now at Twelve South’s website, both the iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands are available in Dune, Slate, and Coastal Blue colorways. The iPhone cases are made from “silky liquid silicon” with a soft touch finish and microfiber lining, with compatibility with MagSafe and the new camera design. The Apple Watch band is also crafted from premium liquid silicon with tonal hardware and subtle dual-tone accents, and is perfect for everything from weekends to workouts.

As a brand known for design-driven Apple accessories, this matching collection marks a new chapter for Twelve South

Availability:

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max cases are US$49.99, and are available exclusively at TwelveSouth.com.

The new Apple Watch bands are available for $39.99, and are available exclusively at TwelveSouth.com.

