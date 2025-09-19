Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° The Omni Group has released the entire suite of the Omni apps, compatible with all of Apple’s operating system updates. In addition, the journey designing for Liquid Glass begins. Plus, OmniFocus 4.8 is the first Omni app to tie-in Omni Automation with the Apple Intelligence Foundation Models. Also, there’s a new OmniDiskSweeper. To learn more, go to https://www.omnigroup.com/blog/ready-for-os-26.

° Feral Interactive has announced that A New World is now available for Total War: EMPIRE on iOS and Android. Enabled via a single in-app purchase, this expansion brings a wealth of new content and gameplay possibilities to the mobile version of Creative Assembly’s strategy classic. Total War: EMPIRE — A New World is now available exclusively for iOS and Android players, priced at US$6.99. To purchase, owners of Total War: EMPIRE on mobile must first update the game via the App Store or Google Play Store; the expansion will then be available to buy via a single in-app purchase on the next launch of the game.

° Medit has launched Medit Link Express, its first iPad-native app for intraoral scanning, now available on the Apple App Store. The company has also begun shipping the Medit i900 Mobility scanner.

° iToolab, which makes mobile utility software, has introduced its WatsGo Phone Transfer App for transferring data from Android to iPhone without needing a factory reset, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth. It’s available via subscriptions with the one-month plan costing $9.95.

° Cultured Code’s Things 3.22 is now available with support for iOS 26 and Apple’s other major software updates, introducing a redesigned interface.

° Shelpful has launched its first iOS app, now available in theApple App Store. Designed especially for ADHD minds — and anyone who feels overwhelmed — the Shelpful app “turns habit-building and task management into a simple chat experience.”

° Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the general availability (GA) of OWC SoftRAID 8.6, featuring full macOS 26 compatibility plus new SMART over USB support, enabling users to monitor the health of nearly any USB or Thunderbolt-connected drive.

