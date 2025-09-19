First it was Meta luring away Apple employees; now it’s OpenAI.

The company is considering making smart speakers, smart glasses, a digital voice recorder, and a wearable pin, according to The Information (a subscription is required to read the article). To make this happen, OpenAI has recruited more than two dozen employees from Apple who worked on hardware, up from 10 last year, the article adds. Those recruits worked on Apple’s user interfaces, wearables, camera, and audio technology.

One recruit, Cyrus Daniel Irani, worked for Apple for 15 years and designed Siri’s multicolored waveform introduced with the iPhone 6S. Another, Erik de Jong, was a senior executive working on Apple Watch hardware.

Apple and OpenAI have an interesting history. In May Sam Altman and the team at OpenAI announced that they had acquired Jony Ive’s io, a startup artificial intelligence company. Of course, Ive was Apple’s longtime design guru.

In June Needham’s Laura Martin predicted that OpenAI would acquire Apple within five years. Of course, the Sellers Research Group says there’s no way this is going to happen.

And this summer there have been rumors that Apple might partner with ChatGPT creator OpenAI or Claude creator Anthropic to power a more personalized version of Siri.

With all that’s going on, maybe Apple should just buy OpenAI.

