° From MacRumors: Over the past few months, there have been rumors about a more affordable MacBook powered by an iPhone processor launching in late 2025 or early 2026. However, it is not entirely clear yet whether the laptop will have an A18 Pro or A19 Pro chip.

° From 9to5Mac: The EU is seeking developer input on Apple’s proposed changes to App Store rules.

° From AppleInsider: During WWDC, Apple gave some creators the chance to see how Apple has turned its audio labs into engineer playgrounds where they try to chase the illusion of perfect sound.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the discussion with Jeff Carlson about his newest release, “Take Control of Your Digital Storage,” continues with discussions on network-attached storage, memory cards as storage options, and the evolving challenges of digital storage.

