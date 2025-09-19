In the second quarter of 2025, the share of 5G smartphones in Vietnam’s overall smartphone shipments reached 50% for the first time, according to new data from Counterpoint.

Among all the smartphone manufacturers, Apple was the largest contributor to 5G smartphone shipments in the quarter with a 40% share. Counterpoint says the consistent discounts and offers on new and older iPhone models made the devices more affordable for consumers; the market uncertainties had little effect on Apple shipments.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max was the most shipped 5G model in Q2 2025, followed by OPPO’s Reno14 F. Apple was followed by Samsung. Both the brands together contributed to 73% of the 5G smartphone shipments in Vietnam in quarter two.

5G smartphone shipments in Vietnam increased by 13% year-over-year during the quarter despite a decline in overall shipments.

