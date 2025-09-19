Apple is increasing iPhone 17 production, following a strong week of pre-orders in which the device may have done better than expected, according The Information (a subscription is required to read the article).

“Earlier this week, Apple asked Luxshare Precision, one of the two main iPhone assemblers in China—in addition to Foxconn—to raise daily production of the standard iPhone 17 by around 40%, two people said,” the article said. “The company also told a supplier of non-electrical parts for that model to increase its daily output by roughly 30%, according to an employee at that firm.”

The Information says more consumers than expected chose the iPhone 17 model, which retails for US$799 in the U.S., rather than the premium Pro models, which cost $1,099. It’s also $200 less than the iPhone Air.

