New insights from JustWatch shows that several Primetime Emmy winners have seen huge surges in streaming popularity in just 48 hours post-ceremony.

On Monday and Tuesday, “The Studio” ranked #1 on the US Daily Streaming Charts and has since climbed 37 spots to #9 on the Weekly Charts, ahead of “Foundation,” “The Summer I turned Pretty,” and “South Park.”

Apple TV+ scored a record-breaking 22 wins at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series for “The Studio.”

“The Studio” dominated as the most-winning series overall this year and the most-winning freshman comedy in history — setting a new record with 13 wins overall. “Severance” led as this year’s most-winning drama with eight wins, while the spy drama “Slow Horses” earned a win for Outstanding Directing for a Drama.

About JustWatch and Streaming Popularity Data:

This analysis draws on engagement data from over 20 million U.S. monthly users on JustWatch.com. Streaming popularity is based on aggregated user interactions including clickouts to streaming platforms, trailer views, likes and dislikes, watchlist additions, and other behavioral signals that capture both audience interest and intent.

Popularity shifts were measured by comparing the average streaming popularity from August 17 to September 14 (before the winners were announced) vs. popularity for September 15 and 16.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related