Moonlock, a cybersecurity division of MacPaw, has just published the findings of its Mac Security Survey 2025.

The new survey reveals that only 15% of users now believe macOS is free from malware, a sharp drop from 28% in 2023. This growing awareness comes as 66% of Mac users report facing at least one cyber threat in the past year.

Other key findings include:

72% of Mac users fear that artificial intelligence accelerates the rise of cyber threats;

46% reported they need additional security software on their Mac, because macOS is not secure enough on its own;

48% of Mac users reuse passwords on multiple accounts and 59% save them in web browsers.

According to the folks at Moonlock, this changing perception may be driven not only by existing threats but also by anxieties over new technologies. The emergence of generative AI has introduced new fears, with 72% of respondents worried it could accelerate the creation of cyber threats.

The results of the survey also show a disconnect between perceived and actual risks. While 31% of users have been affected by malware, it does not rank among their top five concerns, which are led by identity theft.

“Mac malware detected by Moonlock Engine rose by 20% last year compared to 2023. AI is accelerating this trend, making it more critical than ever for users to be aware and for security providers to innovate,” said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO of MacPaw.

The report also found that while users are losing faith in the “untouchable Mac,” many still place excessive trust in software alone, with 64% believing it can offer complete protection. This is contrasted by risky personal habits, such as 48% of users reusing passwords across multiple accounts.

These findings point to a need for user education and accessible support. Combining reliable security software with safe online habits is essential for comprehensive protection, according to Kosovan.

