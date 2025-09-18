Blackmagic Design has announced that Rogue Labs is creating an immersive flight training experience for the Apple Vision Pro using the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive digital film camera and latest version of DaVinci Resolve Studio for Mac.

The new experience, featuring Apple Immersive content, will be featured in Rogue Labs’ new app for Apple Vision Pro, Flight Sight by Rogue Aviation, which puts viewers directly in the pilot’s seat as they operate Robinson helicopters.

Rogue Labs is an immersive media and spatial app development studio. According to Rogue Labs President Cory Hill, “Our goal for the Flight Sight app on Apple Vision Pro is to create a state of the art tool that enables helicopter students to experience flight training in a way that has not been done before, and the URSA Cine Immersive camera is absolutely the best tool to accomplish that.”

Flight Sight uses a mix of lifelike 3D helicopter models and Apple Immersive Video to put pilots in training in real world scenarios so they can familiarize themselves with maneuvers and procedures without ever leaving the ground. By taking an immersive approach to training, users benefit from enhanced safety while also optimizing their training time and financial resources, Hill says.

The app will also feature 3D helicopter models that provide interactive learning opportunities within an immersive airport environment, spatial Airport Procedure Maps that enable students to visualize their arrival and departure routes, and exhilarating flight experiences for both trainees and those simply seeking to sightsee.

For the team’s initial shoots, they mounted an URSA Cine Immersive in the helicopter’s pilot seat to capture the perspective of a student receiving training from an instructor during take off, flight and landing. This presented many unique challenges, including how to stabilize the camera in a cramped and vibrating environment. They used the camera in a flight hangar while mounted to a crane and on a tripod to capture footage of an instructor walking around the outside of a helicopter while conducting a preflight check.

