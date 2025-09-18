Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for “The Sisters Grimm,” the new animated fantasy adventure series set to premiere globally on Friday, October 3.

Here’s how it’s described: Based on Michael Buckley’s New York Times bestselling book series, “The Sisters Grimm” is a journey of adventure and heart about mystery-solving sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm who, while very different, make a pretty great team.

Two orphaned sisters navigate a town full of people torn straight from fantasy and fairy tales, confronting heroes and villains alike, while investigating the mystery of their missing parents. “The Sisters Grimm” blends discovery, fantasy and adventure to deliver important lessons for all ages.

