Apple has released a new version of iOS 26 (23A345) for the iPhone 17 Pro and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

Also, as noted by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air are expected to have a launch day update. Depending on how soon they placed their orders, users will begin receiving the new smartphones tomorrow.

All four iPhones have ‌iOS 26‌ pre-installed, but they have ‌iOS 26‌ 23A330, and not the launch version of ‌iOS 26‌ that came out on Monday. The ‌iPhone 17‌ and the ‌iPhone 17‌ Air will need to be updated to ‌iOS 26‌ version 23A341 tomorrow.

