After the success of “F1 The Movie” in theaters this summer, Apple CEO Tim Cook told Variety at the Emmys that a sequel might be in the works at Apple Studios.

“It’s definitely something that’s being talked about,” Cook said via Variety. “It’s been such a huge summer blockbuster for us. We’re so proud of it. The talent involved are such next level, and Brad [Pitt] did such a wonderful job acting in it. We’re super proud of it, and we can’t wait to bring it to the surface.”

Details are scarce about what the project might look like at this point, but Cook seems prepared to greenlight a sequel to the film.

About ‘F1 The Movie’

“F1 The Movie” made more than US$600 at the global box office. It’s the highest grossing original film of the year and Pitt’’s biggest money maker yet.

