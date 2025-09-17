Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From https://www.siliconvalley.com/2025/09/16/one-man-crime-spree-hacker-sentenced-for-multi-million-dollar-apple-cyberattack/: After multiple attempts to delay his incarceration, a 26-year-old man has reported to prison to serve a three-year sentence for a hack that gleaned roughly $2.7 million in gift cards from Apple, court records show.

° From AppleInsider: Be patient: even Apple is behind on is own Liquid Glass redesign.

° From autoblog: CarPlay now looks different, and Apple added some key functionality to its in-car infotainment platform.

° From T3: What Apple didn’t release this month is almost more exciting than what it did.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, Jeff Gamet, Marty Jencius, and Mark Fuccio debates whether remedies punish innovation, investor reactions to the latest antitrust news, and privacy issues around smart TVs with AI assistants.

