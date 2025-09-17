Latin America’s smartphone shipments grew 4% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025 as intensive competition in price and promotions among the brands outweighed the region’s adverse economic conditions, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

iPhone shipments declined 10% annually during the quarter hurt by cooling demand in Brazil, notes the research group. The country has been impacted by high inflation that has been around since the fourth quarter of 2024. Apple’s shipment also decreased, impacted by carried-over inventory from the first quarter of 2025.

Apple now has 6% of the Latin America smartphone market. That compares to 7% in the first quarter of 2024.

Samsung remained the Latin America market leader with a 33% share. The brand’s volumes grew 8% year-over-year helped by heavy discounts and a massive advertising campaign, which strengthened its leadership position in the region, according to Counterpoint.

