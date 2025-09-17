Apple has announced its temporary store in Tokyo’s Ginza 8-chōme will be permanently closing on Monday, September 22.

The tech giant also noted that it will soon be opening a new store at its original location in Ginza 3-chōme, in the Sayegusa Building. Apple Ginza initially opened in 2018 in the country where Apple opened its first retail store. The tech giant has 11 stores in Japan with four of those in Tokyo.

Apple currently has 56 retail stores in Greater China as of July 2025, according to a report from The Straits Times. This count comes after the recent closure of one store, but the company expects to maintain its store count throughout 2025 with the opening of new locations

