A CNN Underscored review of the iPhone Air found an imaging problem with the camera, but Apple says a fix is coming in a future software update.

“I also noticed an odd imaging problem at this concert, where one out of every 10 or so photos taken on the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max have small blacked-out portions, including boxes and parts of white squiggles from the big LED board behind the band,” Henry Casey writes in the review.

According to 9to5Mac, an Apple spokesperson said this can happen “in very rare cases when an LED light display is extremely bright and shining directly into the camera.” The company has “identified a fix and will be releasing it in an upcoming software update.”

