Apple TV+ says it will expand its series slate with “The Off Weeks,” an eight-episode limited series.

It will star and be executive produced by Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain (upcoming “The Savant”) and Emmy Award winner Ben Stiller (“Severance”), directed by Michael Showalter (“The Idea of You,” “The Dropout”), and showrun by Alissa Nutting (“Made for Love”).

Here’s how the series is described: When divorce throws writing professor Gus Adler’s life into chaos, he struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West, a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-week ambitions on a fatal collision course.

About Apple TV+

