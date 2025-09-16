The latest research from Canalys shows that personal computer PC shipments (excluding tablets) to the United States stagnated in the second quarter (Q2) 2025, falling 1.4% year-on-year to 18.6 million units.

However, it’s good news for the Mac. Apple sold approximately 2.7 million Macs in the US for 14.4% market share in the second quarter of 2025. That compares to sales of 2.3 million Macs and 12.3% market share in the second quarter of 2024. That’s 15.5% annual growth.

Ahead of Mac when it comes to personal computer market share in the US are HP (25.6%), Dell (23.5%), and Lenovo (18.4%). However, none of them saw double digit growth like Apple.

The muted second quarter PC performance came as vendors worked through the high inventory levels created by increased shipments earlier in the year to limit exposure to anticipated tariffs, according to Canalys. Despite this, 2025 and 2026 are expected to be years of modest 3% growth, adds the research group.

