The Apple Music import tool is now available globally (well, mostly). The exceptions are China, Myanmar, and Russia.

The feature initially launched in 2025. To use the music transfer tool you’ll need:

° A subscription to Apple Music;

° An iPhone or iPad updated to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS, Android device with the latest version of the Apple Music app, or a device that can access music.apple.com;

° Your username and password to the other music service.

° You’ll need to turn on Sync Library on all of your devices.

