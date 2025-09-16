Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has finally explained why battery life can be different after an OS update.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s “weather via Satellite” feature in iOS beta code is still missing.

° From The MacObserver: Apple reveals updated 2025 repair costs for iPhone 17, iPhone Air, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch with AppleCare+ savings.

° From a new post on X: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone Air is the kind of product that you might not be interested in buying just by looking at its specifications online, but after actually using it in a store, you might be motivated to buy it.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner dig into JustWatch data on August’s most-watched Apple TV+ series (“Chief of War,” “Foundation,” “Invasion”) and films (“The Gorge,” “Killers of the Flower Moon”).

