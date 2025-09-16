Ben Stiller took home the Golden Bird Prize for Apple TV+’s “Severance” Season 2 at the Seoul International Drama Awards, reports Deadline.

The Golden Bird Award is the highest honor given at the Seoul International Drama Awards, recognizing individuals for their significant impact on the drama industry. The awards honor shows that “have significantly made an impact on the drama industry.”

Stiller also tallied the award for Best Screenwriter.

The “Severance” series is on a roll. It won eight Emmys this week.

“Pachinko” Season 2 made it an ever better night for Apple TV+ by taking home the Best Miniseries and Best Actress for Minha Kim. She shared the prize with Cate Blanchett, for Disclaimer, another Apple show.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related