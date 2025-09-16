Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone — is making it even easier for fans to stay on top of the action with the launch of widgets for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Live Activities already deliver real-time updates directly to the iPhone Lock Screen and Apple Watch, and starting today, users can also schedule Live Activities in advance for any upcoming event in the app.

Apple says widgets give fans the ability to customize their iPhone Home Screen with their favorite teams and leagues. Widgets can also be accessed on iPad and Mac, giving fans scores and schedules for their favorite leagues and teams on even more platforms.

To add a widget, users can choose either the “My Teams” view for scores and upcoming schedules for their favorited teams, or the “League” view to keep up with scores and schedules for every team in a league. Widgets can be customized per device, and there’s no limit on how many can be added, keeping sports fans in the know with the information they care about most, no matter what device they are on.

Apple Sports is also expanding and now available for free in eight additional countries: Austria, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. League coverage continues to grow as well, with the addition of new European soccer competitions, including the 2. Bundesliga, Ligue 2, Segunda División, Serie B, and Primeira Liga.

