Eternal Storms says all it apps are fully compatible with the respective v26 system they run on:

– Yoink for Mac – the file shelf app – looks and runs beautifully on macOS 26

– Yoink for iPhone and iPad – the snippets app – fully supports iOS 26

– ScreenFloat for Mac – your screen capture all-rounder – runs very nicely on macOS 26 and comes with new Control Widgets for easy capturing

– DeskMat for Mac keeps covering your messy Desktop on macOS 26 and also features a new Control Widget to toggle the cover comfortably from the Control Center

– Transloader for Mac, iPhone and iPad – the remote downloads manager – has been updated to run on macOS 26 and iOS 26

– Tameno for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV taps you repeatedly automatically in your favorite interval on the newest OSes and comes with new Control Widgets for macOS and watchOS

Like this: Like Loading...

Related